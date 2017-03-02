Undercover prostitution-related arrests carried out in Cocoa Police played role of both sex trade worker, client searching for sex in case Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lCNaaE Undercover police officers playing the role of both a sex trade worker and a client searching for sexual trysts netted two arrests earlier this week in Cocoa, police report. The operation was part of a joint undercover operation involving Cocoa and Melbourne police and was focused in and around the area of Peachtree Street in Cocoa.

