Traffic Alert: School bus, van collision leads to minor delays in Melbourne
TRAFFIC ALERT: School bus, van collision leads to minor delays in Melbourne No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus and a gold van Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2njbqmx TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities are reporting a slight delay along U.S. 1 and Hibiscus Boulevard in Melbourne after a collision involving a Brevard County School bus and a gold van. None of the students aboard the bus were injured.
