Traffic Alert: School bus, van collis...

Traffic Alert: School bus, van collision leads to minor delays in Melbourne

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Florida Today

TRAFFIC ALERT: School bus, van collision leads to minor delays in Melbourne No one was injured in a crash involving a school bus and a gold van Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2njbqmx TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities are reporting a slight delay along U.S. 1 and Hibiscus Boulevard in Melbourne after a collision involving a Brevard County School bus and a gold van. None of the students aboard the bus were injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Media is Fake Because its Jewish 25 min Rothstein 1
WMMB is the Fake Media 30 min Melungeon Mick 32
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years 32 min Irene Zizblatt 3
Is Bill Mick a White Man? (Aug '14) 34 min Earl Lutz 51
Is Palm Bay a nice place to live? (Sep '14) Mar 10 Brietbart 4
Schvartzer Jew Hater Ehhhh Arrested Mar 10 Ehud 3
Ignore Melbourne Topix Mar 10 Dick Blewemall 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Health Care
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC