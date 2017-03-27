Traffic Alert: Head-on collision leav...

Traffic Alert: Head-on collision leaves portion of U.S. 1 shut down in Melbourne

TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision leaves portion of U.S. 1 shut down in Melbourne Traffic crash leaves several injured in Melbourne Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nEEVyA TRAFFIC ALERT: A head-on collision blocks traffic near intersection of Silver Palm Ave. has briefly shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 in Melbourne.

