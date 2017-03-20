Traffic Alert: Crash leaves roadway b...

Traffic Alert: Crash leaves roadway blocked in Titusville

Monday

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leaves roadway blocked in Titusville At least one person injured in three-vehicle Titusville crash Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2ntjNvv The accident happened after 4 p.m. A 70-year-old man was airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne while another was transported to Parrish Medical Center. Two other patients refused medical treatment.

Melbourne, FL

