Successful Gas Tungsten Arc Welding
MultiStrike tungsten electrodes from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT are available in a range of sizes and lengths and are made up of either pure tungsten or an alloy of tungsten and other rare-earth elements and oxides. Ideal for welding aluminum with the AC process, as well as steels and alloys with the DC process, blue-tipped MultiStrike tungsten electrodes from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT are available in the U.S. from COB Industries so that welders only need one type of tungsten electrode to weld all materials, reducing the amount of stocks and purchasing requisitions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Bill Mick a TransGender?
|9 hr
|Aponi
|6
|911 Airports All Jewish Controlled
|12 hr
|VeteransFor911Truth
|2
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|12 hr
|Micks Mother
|5
|Jew Paints Swastikas on his ehhhh Own Home
|13 hr
|Piel
|3
|Nazis confess
|17 hr
|Piel
|1
|You're an Antisemite
|Tue
|wmmb FakeNews
|1
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Mel Mermelstein
|89
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC