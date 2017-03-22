Successful Gas Tungsten Arc Welding

Successful Gas Tungsten Arc Welding

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: F&M Magazine

MultiStrike tungsten electrodes from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT are available in a range of sizes and lengths and are made up of either pure tungsten or an alloy of tungsten and other rare-earth elements and oxides. Ideal for welding aluminum with the AC process, as well as steels and alloys with the DC process, blue-tipped MultiStrike tungsten electrodes from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT are available in the U.S. from COB Industries so that welders only need one type of tungsten electrode to weld all materials, reducing the amount of stocks and purchasing requisitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Bill Mick a TransGender? 9 hr Aponi 6
911 Airports All Jewish Controlled 12 hr VeteransFor911Truth 2
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years 12 hr Micks Mother 5
Jew Paints Swastikas on his ehhhh Own Home 13 hr Piel 3
Nazis confess 17 hr Piel 1
You're an Antisemite Tue wmmb FakeNews 1
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Mar 17 Mel Mermelstein 89
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC