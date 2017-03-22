Successful Gas Tungsten Arc Welding

MultiStrike tungsten electrodes from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT are available in a range of sizes and lengths and are made up of either pure tungsten or an alloy of tungsten and other rare-earth elements and oxides. Ideal for welding aluminum with the AC process, as well as steels and alloys with the DC process, blue-tipped MultiStrike tungsten electrodes from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT are available in the U.S. from COB Industries so that welders only need one type of tungsten electrode to weld all materials, reducing the amount of stocks and purchasing requisitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.