South Brevard schools calm as police ...

South Brevard schools calm as police monitor campuses

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

South Brevard schools calm as police monitor campuses Police continue to monitor social media and campuses in south county area after fights, threats last week Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2n6niEw Students returned to school at Palm Bay Magnet High and other south Brevard campuses without incident, days after police were called to investigate unsubstantiated social media threats that moved up to a thousand students to sign out early. "The district would like to address a circulating social media threat to Bayside, Heritage, and Palm Bay Magnet high schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Latest Jew Fraud Case Mar 4 Tamzi Bebershvili 1
Is Being a Jew a Race? Mar 3 David Dukechovny 2
Colin Kaepernick is a Jew Mar 2 mosaic is evil 3
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Mar 2 Hooknose Stephie 22
WMMB is the Fake Media Mar 2 VeteransFor911Truth 28
Trump Says Jews Committing False Flags Mar 2 Milo Homodopolis 12
Is Bill Mick a White Man? (Aug '14) Mar 2 Jewboy Mick 49
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Brevard County was issued at March 07 at 3:06AM EST

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,370,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC