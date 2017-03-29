Satellite firm confident SpaceX rocket can deliver again The 'flight proven' Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying an SES-10 communications satellite. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nAzQXR The SES-10 commercial communications satellite, built by Airbus Defence and Space, will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster that has already completed an orbital launch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.