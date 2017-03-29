Satellite firm confident SpaceX rocket can deliver again
Satellite firm confident SpaceX rocket can deliver again The 'flight proven' Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying an SES-10 communications satellite. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nAzQXR The SES-10 commercial communications satellite, built by Airbus Defence and Space, will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster that has already completed an orbital launch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|23 hr
|Milo Homodopolis
|37
|Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard
|23 hr
|Sheriff Spawn
|1
|The Jewess of the Wolves a True Story
|Wed
|Mrs Rosenblat
|2
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|Wed
|Micks Mother
|9
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Wed
|Miltie Micklejewsky
|91
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|Wed
|Djughasvili
|4
|Fox News on Jew Wiretapping Inside the US
|Wed
|Bnai Brit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC