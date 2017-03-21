Police chief candidates to meet with Melbourne residents Seven candidates to meet with a select panel of community leaders, residents later this week Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mLa5jP The candidates vying to be the next police chief for the Melbourne police department will go before a select panel of community leaders this week for discussions about their visions, and policy outlook for the county's second largest law enforcement agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.