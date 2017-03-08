Photos: House fire in West Melbourne

A March 8 house fire that began in the attic on Gray Road in West Melbourne brought out about 15 units from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Melbourne, and Palm Bay Fire Departments. No injuries reported, and the fire is under investigation.

