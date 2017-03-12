Photos: 2017 Indiafest in Melbourne
Performing a traditional Bollywood dance is Tanvi Shah and Kayla Ratnasamy. Indiafest 2017, presented by Manav Mandir, was held Saturday and Sunday the Wickham Park Pavilion at the Eastern Florida State College campus.
