French aerobatic flight team to do fl...

French aerobatic flight team to do flyover at Stewart

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

The French Aerobatic Patrol, the French Air Force's equivalent to the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds, will visit Stewart International Airport Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Mar 17 Mel Mermelstein 89
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years Mar 17 Irene Zizblatt 4
Jew Threatens to Fly Plane into Building Mar 17 Elliot Abramovich 1
Deep State is the Jew State Stop Lying Mar 16 Judge Hellerstein 1
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Mar 16 LittleBoy Blew 24
WMMB is the Fake Media Mar 16 Milo Homodopolis 33
News Ex-principal arrested on fraud charges (Sep '08) Mar 15 Annette 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,464 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC