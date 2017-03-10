Florida woman threatens to kill clerk when he won't accept her 'dirty, gunked-up pennies,' police...
This Florida woman threatened to kill a 7-Eleven clerk after he refused to accept her jar of dirty pennies for payment, Melbourne Police say. This Florida woman threatened to kill a 7-Eleven clerk after he refused to accept her jar of dirty pennies for payment, Melbourne Police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|19 hr
|Tom
|96
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Wed
|Milo Homodopolis
|37
|Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard
|Wed
|Sheriff Spawn
|1
|The Jewess of the Wolves a True Story
|Mar 29
|Mrs Rosenblat
|2
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|Mar 29
|Micks Mother
|9
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Mar 29
|Miltie Micklejewsky
|91
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|Mar 29
|Djughasvili
|4
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC