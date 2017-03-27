First Choice Healthcare Solutions Applauds Dr. Richard Harrison for...

Kris Jones, VP of Medical Operations, Dr. Richard Harrison and Chris Romandetti, President and CEO of First Choice Healthcare Solutions Click here for high-resolution version ) , one of the nation's only non-physician-owned, publicly traded healthcare services companies focused on the delivery of total musculoskeletal solutions with an emphasis on Orthopaedics and Spine care, is very pleased and immensely proud to congratulate Richard J. Harrison, MD, FAAOS for the much-deserved honors and recognition that have recently been bestowed upon him by the U.S. Military and Wuesthoff Hospital-Melbourne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.