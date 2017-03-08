FightLite Industries Announces Canada Exclusivity for Wolverine Supplies
MELBOURNE, Fla. - - FightLite Industries, the small arms division of ARES Defense Systems Inc. is pleased to announce that ARES has awarded Wolverine Supplies of Manitoba, Canada with Exclusive Representation and Distribution rights for all ARES Defense and FightLite Industries products throughout the entire Canada Territory.
