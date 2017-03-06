Dynamic Dental buys Dental Partners

Dynamic Dental buys Dental Partners

1 hr ago Read more: PE Hub

Huron Capital announced today that Melbourne, FL-based Dental Partners, LLC has been acquired by St. Petersburg, FL-based Dynamic Dental Partners Group , a Huron Capital portfolio company. With this deal, DDPG now supports more than 50 dental office locations across six states.

