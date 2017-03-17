Driver leaving bar hits Sheriff's Office cruiser in Malabar The Brevard County driver refused to take a breath test; neither driver was hurt. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nAkwII A motorist was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a Brevard County Sheriff's Office patrol car in Malabar, according to an affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.