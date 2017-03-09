Deputies: Assistant State Attorney ar...

Deputies: Assistant State Attorney arrested after buying illegal pain killers

John Toppa III, who has been with the state attorney's office that covers Brevard and Seminole counties for four years, bought $200 worth of Roxicodone pills from an undercover deputy, according to his arrest affidavit. Toppa, 29, of Melbourne, was charged with purchasing a controlled substance and taken to the Brevard County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

