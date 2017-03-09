Deputies: Assistant State Attorney arrested after buying illegal pain killers
John Toppa III, who has been with the state attorney's office that covers Brevard and Seminole counties for four years, bought $200 worth of Roxicodone pills from an undercover deputy, according to his arrest affidavit. Toppa, 29, of Melbourne, was charged with purchasing a controlled substance and taken to the Brevard County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Bill Mick a White Man? (Aug '14)
|7 hr
|Ben Stein
|50
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|7 hr
|Micklejewsky
|31
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|7 hr
|Officer Corrupke
|23
|Trump Says Jews Committing False Flags
|7 hr
|Milio Homodopolis
|14
|Where is Our Obese Sheriff?
|Wed
|Sheriff Izzie
|2
|CNN Reports Another Jew Hate Hoax
|Wed
|Royce BarKochba
|4
|Bill Micks Hero Blackmailed US President
|Wed
|NutjobYahoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC