Death row inmate who killed Florida d...

Death row inmate who killed Florida deputy to be resentenced

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The Florida Supreme Court is ordering a new sentencing hearing for a death row inmate convicted of fatally shooting a Brevard County deputy during a traffic stop. Deputy Barbara Pill pulled over Bradley in March 2012 shortly after a Melbourne motel owner reported he stole pillows, sheets and an air conditioner from a room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WMMB is the Fake Media 19 hr Milo Homodopolis 37
Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard 19 hr Sheriff Spawn 1
The Jewess of the Wolves a True Story Wed Mrs Rosenblat 2
Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years Wed Micks Mother 9
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) Wed Miltie Micklejewsky 91
Bill Mick is a Closet Jew Wed Djughasvili 4
Fox News on Jew Wiretapping Inside the US Wed Bnai Brit 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC