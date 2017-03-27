Death row inmate who killed Florida deputy to be resentenced
The Florida Supreme Court is ordering a new sentencing hearing for a death row inmate convicted of fatally shooting a Brevard County deputy during a traffic stop. Deputy Barbara Pill pulled over Bradley in March 2012 shortly after a Melbourne motel owner reported he stole pillows, sheets and an air conditioner from a room.
