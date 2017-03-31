Continue reading Trump changes tune on meaning of immunity, encourages Flynn to pursue deal
Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser who was forced to resign from the Trump administration in February, is asking the FBI for immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony about the potential ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign team and Russia. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night that Flynn was seeking immunity .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Fri
|Tom
|96
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Wed
|Milo Homodopolis
|37
|Opioids in the News Just Not in Brevard
|Wed
|Sheriff Spawn
|1
|The Jewess of the Wolves a True Story
|Mar 29
|Mrs Rosenblat
|2
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|Mar 29
|Micks Mother
|9
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Mar 29
|Miltie Micklejewsky
|91
|Bill Mick is a Closet Jew
|Mar 29
|Djughasvili
|4
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC