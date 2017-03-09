Commissioner Tobia's 'district' offic...

Commissioner Tobia's 'district' office not in his district

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Florida Today

Commissioner Tobia's 'district' office not in his district Brevard Commissioner John Tobia's decision to move his district office out of his district triggers controversy. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mq0KkF Like his fellow Brevard County commissioners, John Tobia has a "district" office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ignore Melbourne Topix 7 min Dick Blewemall 2
Is Bill Mick a White Man? (Aug '14) 23 hr Ben Stein 50
WMMB is the Fake Media 23 hr Micklejewsky 31
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Thu Officer Corrupke 23
Trump Says Jews Committing False Flags Thu Milio Homodopolis 14
Where is Our Obese Sheriff? Wed Sheriff Izzie 2
CNN Reports Another Jew Hate Hoax Wed Royce BarKochba 4
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC