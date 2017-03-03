Cocoa fire flares up again

Cocoa fire flares up again

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Florida Today

Cocoa fire flares up again Two Thursday fires came one week after record rainfall Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lnNQEE A brush fire in the areas near the Brevard County Disposal Facility on Adamson Road west of Cocoa caused that road to be closed for hours, as crews battled the brush fire. That's why Brevard County Fire Rescue and other agencies had their hands full with a pair of brush fires in west Cocoa and Port St. John on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Being a Jew a Race? 14 hr David Dukechovny 2
Colin Kaepernick is a Jew Thu mosaic is evil 3
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse Thu Hooknose Stephie 22
WMMB is the Fake Media Thu VeteransFor911Truth 28
Trump Says Jews Committing False Flags Thu Milo Homodopolis 12
Is Bill Mick a White Man? (Aug '14) Thu Jewboy Mick 49
Randy Fine Another Jew State Pimp Thu Fatboy Finestern 5
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC