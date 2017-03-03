Cocoa fire flares up again Two Thursday fires came one week after record rainfall Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lnNQEE A brush fire in the areas near the Brevard County Disposal Facility on Adamson Road west of Cocoa caused that road to be closed for hours, as crews battled the brush fire. That's why Brevard County Fire Rescue and other agencies had their hands full with a pair of brush fires in west Cocoa and Port St. John on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.