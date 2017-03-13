Brevard school budget goals: No new debt, teacher raises
Flush with cash? That's not something Superintendent Desmond Blackburn ever expects to boast on behalf of Brevard Public Schools. Brevard school budget goals: No new debt, teacher raises Flush with cash? That's not something Superintendent Desmond Blackburn ever expects to boast on behalf of Brevard Public Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Palm Bay a nice place to live? (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Brietbart
|4
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|Fri
|Brietbart
|2
|Schvartzer Jew Hater Ehhhh Arrested
|Mar 10
|Ehud
|3
|Ignore Melbourne Topix
|Mar 10
|Dick Blewemall
|2
|Review: June Park Baptist Church Thrift Store (Dec '14)
|Mar 9
|Charles
|2
|Is Bill Mick a White Man? (Aug '14)
|Mar 9
|Ben Stein
|50
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Mar 9
|Micklejewsky
|31
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC