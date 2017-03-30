Bone marrow donor drive Saturday at FIT
Bone marrow donor drive Saturday at FIT Donors must be between 18 and 44 Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nFUxBs A Bone Marrow Donor Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Gleason Auditorium on the campus of Florida Institute of Technology. The Brevard Chapter of the Links, Inc. will sponsor a "Links Against Leukemia" Bone Marrow Donor Drive from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Gleason Auditorium on the campus of Florida Institute of Technology, 150 W. University Blvd., Melbourne.
