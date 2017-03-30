Bone marrow donor drive Saturday at FIT

Bone marrow donor drive Saturday at FIT

The Brevard Chapter of the Links, Inc. will sponsor a "Links Against Leukemia" Bone Marrow Donor Drive from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Gleason Auditorium on the campus of Florida Institute of Technology, 150 W. University Blvd., Melbourne.

