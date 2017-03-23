Bomb squad moves suspicious item to Palm Bay gun range Authorities still don't know precisely what's in the bag. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nH6nw7 The Brevard County Sheriff's Office bomb squad removed a suspicious item found in front of a business at the northwest corner of Palm Bay Road and Stack Boulevard, Melbourne police said.

