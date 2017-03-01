Alvarez's 3 at Buzzer Wins 2A Title for Miami Christian

Neftali Alvarez hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer Wednesday night to lift Miami Christian to a 51-48 victory over Melbourne Florida Prep for the Florida Class 2A boys basketball championship. Dejoun Small led four Florida Prep players in double figures with 13 points, while 6-foot-11 Mbacke Diong had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Falcons .

