Airport still collecting knives, guns and flammables More than 15 years after 9/11, passengers still show up for flights with prohibited items Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2muRFa8 Passengers are still trying to be bring banned items through airport security lines, including these collected at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport. MELBOURNE - More than 15 years after the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.