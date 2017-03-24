9 education bills that would impact Brevard schools
Here are 9 bills that would affect Brevard Public Schools: Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mYVjpT Fifth graders in the technology Lab at Suntree Elementary in Melbourne. Standardized tests, especially those required to move on the fourth grade, have received a lot of criticism recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Mick the Christian Selling Viagra (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Nachash Mick
|2
|911 Airports All Jewish Controlled
|2 hr
|Hillbilly Jewgoat
|3
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|2 hr
|Milo Homodopolis
|35
|Jew Paints Swastikas on his ehhhh Own Home
|13 hr
|Micky Cohen
|5
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|13 hr
|Micky Cohen
|90
|Jewish Woman Who Defecated Diamonds For Years
|13 hr
|Mongrel Mick
|7
|Milo Yannianopolis
|Sun
|Piel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC