10-acre fire threatens Melbourne mobile home park
Melbourne Fire Chief Chuck Bogle said the fire was called in about 7:13 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Eau Gallie Boulevard, west of John Rodes Boulevard. The fire was just south of The Meadows Mobile Home Park, where the homes were evacuated.
