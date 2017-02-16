Wuesthoff Hospital to be sold

Wuesthoff Hospital to be sold

Wuesthoff Hospital to be sold Wuesthoff Health System being acquired by Steward Health Care LLC Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lcCu2T Wuesthoff Health System said Thursday it's being acquired by Steward Health Care LLC, an agreement that includes the sale of its two major facilities in Brevard County - Wuesthoff Medical Center-Rockledge and Wuesthoff Medical Center-Melbourne, as well as associated assets. The Boston, Massachusetts-based Steward Health Care is a physician-led integrated health care services organization and community hospital network with more than 3,000 physicians.

