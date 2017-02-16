Wuesthoff Hospital to be sold Wuesthoff Health System being acquired by Steward Health Care LLC Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lcCu2T Wuesthoff Health System said Thursday it's being acquired by Steward Health Care LLC, an agreement that includes the sale of its two major facilities in Brevard County - Wuesthoff Medical Center-Rockledge and Wuesthoff Medical Center-Melbourne, as well as associated assets. The Boston, Massachusetts-based Steward Health Care is a physician-led integrated health care services organization and community hospital network with more than 3,000 physicians.

