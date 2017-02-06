Woman helps save 700 unwanted cats an...

Woman helps save 700 unwanted cats and dogs

Animal lover who has saved hundreds of unwanted cats and dogs from 'death row' proves that little care goes a long way with remarkable transformation photos charting their recoveries The dog groomer and former optician rescues homeless animals from the streets of New York and shelters where they face being put down Livan, who lives between Brooklyn and Melbourne, Florida, said it takes time for animals to recover from their negative experiences A woman from New York has helped rescue 700 dogs and cats by performing make-overs on unwanted animals to help them find new owners.

