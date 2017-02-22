West Melbourne sixth-grader wins Brevard spelling bee
The word is anaphylaxis. It's the last word standing between Dhyana and first place at the Brevard County Spelling Bee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floridas Oxycontin Epidemic Through the Roof
|9 hr
|Scheriff IzzieAbsent
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|9 hr
|Scheriff Izzie
|25
|Fox News Fake News or Woos News?
|9 hr
|VeteransFor911Truth
|3
|A Book Solving 911 Chapter 3
|9 hr
|Larry Silverstein
|2
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|10 hr
|Max Mermelstein
|86
|The Real Holocaust
|10 hr
|Schlomo Fleischman
|1
|Jews Terrifying 6th Graders With Holohoax Nonsense
|10 hr
|BS Krap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC