There is no more perfect place to purchase outstanding watercolors, that light, airy medium that is perfect for light, airy Brevard, than at Splash, the annual celebration of all works watercolor. Hosted by the Watercolor show coming to Melbourne this weekend There is no more perfect place to purchase outstanding watercolors, that light, airy medium that is perfect for light, airy Brevard, than at Splash, the annual celebration of all works watercolor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.