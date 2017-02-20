Tucker Carlson: Trump Should Be More ...

Tucker Carlson: Trump Should Be More Specific When Hitting Media

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

President Donald Trump should be more specific in his criticism of the media and shoot from the hip less to avoid the confusion he caused over his Sweden comments on Saturday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson tells Newsmax TV. Appearing Monday on "The Joe Pags Show," Carlson said he has no problem with Trump calling out the press for inaccuracy, bias or stupidity, but added, "What frustrates me is his unwillingness to impose a little discipline on himself."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WMMB is the Fake Media 5 hr VeteransFor911Truth 22
Pence Kissing Jew Arse at Dachau Already 5 hr Yo Maimonides 1
News DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries 5 hr Piel 5
Jews Blame Kids for Child Molestation 5 hr Piel 3
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) 5 hr Elliot Abrams 85
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse 5 hr Milo Homodopolis 15
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... 11 hr Piel 7
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,249 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC