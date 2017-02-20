Tucker Carlson: Trump Should Be More Specific When Hitting Media
President Donald Trump should be more specific in his criticism of the media and shoot from the hip less to avoid the confusion he caused over his Sweden comments on Saturday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson tells Newsmax TV. Appearing Monday on "The Joe Pags Show," Carlson said he has no problem with Trump calling out the press for inaccuracy, bias or stupidity, but added, "What frustrates me is his unwillingness to impose a little discipline on himself."
