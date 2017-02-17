Trump's Presidential Rallies: 'He Fee...

Trump's Presidential Rallies: 'He Feeds Off the Crowd's Energy'

President Donald Trump needed a veritable reset at times during his tumultuous campaign this summer, and whenever he felt his support might be sagging, he took his case to the American people, tirelessly traveling the country and speaking to massive crowds that ultimately won him the election. Now in the White House, he is going to do the same this weekend: Return to his supporters and speak to the masses that got him there.

