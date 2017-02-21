Trump to expand pool of immigrants targeted for deportation
In this photo taken Feb. 7, 2017, an arrest is made during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is greatly expanding the number of people living in the US illegally who are considered a priority for deportation, including people arrested for traffic violations, according to agency documents released Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|20 hr
|VeteransFor911Truth
|22
|Pence Kissing Jew Arse at Dachau Already
|20 hr
|Yo Maimonides
|1
|DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries
|20 hr
|Piel
|5
|Jews Blame Kids for Child Molestation
|20 hr
|Piel
|3
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|20 hr
|Elliot Abrams
|85
|Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse
|21 hr
|Milo Homodopolis
|15
|Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c...
|Tue
|Piel
|7
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC