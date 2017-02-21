Trump to expand pool of immigrants ta...

Trump to expand pool of immigrants targeted for deportation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

In this photo taken Feb. 7, 2017, an arrest is made during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is greatly expanding the number of people living in the US illegally who are considered a priority for deportation, including people arrested for traffic violations, according to agency documents released Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WMMB is the Fake Media 20 hr VeteransFor911Truth 22
Pence Kissing Jew Arse at Dachau Already 20 hr Yo Maimonides 1
News DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries 20 hr Piel 5
Jews Blame Kids for Child Molestation 20 hr Piel 3
Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16) 20 hr Elliot Abrams 85
Watch Haridopolos Kiss Jew Arse 21 hr Milo Homodopolis 15
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... Tue Piel 7
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC