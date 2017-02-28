Trump Supporters Gather For 'Spirit Of America' Rally
US President Donald Trump invites a supporter onstage with him during a"Make America Great Again rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne Florida Trump supporters held a rally this morning near the Old Capitol in downtown Raleigh. A similar rally was held in Southern Georgia on Saturday in Waycross.
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media List of 9/11 Complacent Traitors
|Feb 24
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
|A Book Solving 911 chapter 4
|Feb 24
|Bill Mick Absent
|2
|Call in and ask Bill Mick About This
|Feb 24
|Judge Hellerstein
|7
|Fox News Fake News or Woos News?
|Feb 24
|VeteransFor911Truth
|4
|Floridas Oxycontin Epidemic Through the Roof
|Feb 23
|Scheriff IzzieAbsent
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Feb 23
|Scheriff Izzie
|25
|A Book Solving 911 Chapter 3
|Feb 23
|Larry Silverstein
|2
