Trump says remark about Sweden referred to something on TV
Officials are warning that residents returning to homes damaged by flooding should be prepared to evacuate again as yet another powerful Pacific storm takes aim at Northern California. Officials are warning that residents returning to homes damaged by flooding should be prepared to evacuate again as yet another powerful Pacific storm takes aim at Northern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c...
|6 hr
|Mikey
|6
|Trump rally
|6 hr
|Piel
|2
|Trump invites his greasy supporters to Mar a Lago?
|7 hr
|Aponi
|2
|trump news 39 percent
|Sat
|lux1939
|2
|DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries
|Sat
|lux1939
|2
|looks like lot
|Sat
|smaller bunch people
|1
|Bill Micks Jews Helping Us with Weed
|Sat
|Aponi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC