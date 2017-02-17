Trump Says, 'Look What's Happening In...

Trump Says, 'Look What's Happening In Sweden.' Sweden Asks, 'Wait, What?'

"We've got to keep our country safe," Trump said at a campaign-style rally Saturday in Melbourne, Fla. "You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden - Sweden, who would believe this?" On Friday night - the night in question - a few things did, in fact, happen in Sweden.

