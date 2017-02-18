Trump rallies supporters by renewing old promises, insults
FEBRUARY 18: People wait for the arrival of President Donald Trump for a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. President Trump is holding his rally as he continues to try to push his agenda through in Washington, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c...
|2 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|Trump rally
|3 hr
|what idiots
|1
|trump news 39 percent
|3 hr
|lux1939
|2
|DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries
|4 hr
|lux1939
|2
|looks like lot
|6 hr
|smaller bunch people
|1
|Trump invites his greasy supporters to Mar a Lago?
|8 hr
|Trump LIES
|1
|Bill Micks Jews Helping Us with Weed
|14 hr
|Aponi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC