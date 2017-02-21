Trump pulls out of White House correspondents' dinner
President Trump gestures during his "Make America Great Again Rally" at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla. President Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that he doesn't plan to attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the end of April.
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media List of 9/11 Complacent Traitors
|Fri
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
|A Book Solving 911 chapter 4
|Fri
|Bill Mick Absent
|2
|Call in and ask Bill Mick About This
|Fri
|Judge Hellerstein
|7
|Fox News Fake News or Woos News?
|Fri
|VeteransFor911Truth
|4
|Floridas Oxycontin Epidemic Through the Roof
|Feb 23
|Scheriff IzzieAbsent
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|Feb 23
|Scheriff Izzie
|25
|A Book Solving 911 Chapter 3
|Feb 23
|Larry Silverstein
|2
