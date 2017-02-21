Trump pulls out of White House corres...

Trump pulls out of White House correspondents' dinner

President Trump gestures during his "Make America Great Again Rally" at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla. President Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that he doesn't plan to attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the end of April.

