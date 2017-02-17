Trump launches another blistering att...

Trump launches another blistering attack on media while he and...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

President Donald Trump launched another attack aimed at "the dishonest media" in an extended rant during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, criticizing the publishing of recent stories detailing a chaotic first month in the White House. "The dishonest media, which has published one false story after another, with no sources, even though they pretend they have them - they make them up in many cases, they just don't want to report the truth and they have been calling us wrong now for two years - they don't get it, but they are starting to get it," Trump said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... 9 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 3
Trump rally 11 hr what idiots 1
trump news 39 percent 11 hr lux1939 2
News DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries 11 hr lux1939 2
looks like lot 14 hr smaller bunch people 1
Trump invites his greasy supporters to Mar a Lago? 15 hr Trump LIES 1
Bill Micks Jews Helping Us with Weed 21 hr Aponi 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,986 • Total comments across all topics: 278,985,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC