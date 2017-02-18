Trump goes to his comfort zone - campaigner-in-chief
After a tumultuous opening month in the White House, President Donald Trump is heading to a friendlier, familiar and potentially rejuvenating place: the campaign trail. Beset by vicious fights over his Cabinet, legal setbacks over his immigration orders, the resignation of his national security adviser and an investigation into possible links between his campaign and Russian intelligence, Trump is turning to the winning formula that vaulted him into the White House: big, adoring crowds and fiery, angry speeches.
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Micks Jews Helping Us with Weed
|12 hr
|Shoah Goa
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|12 hr
|VeteransFor911Truth
|20
|Another One of Bill Micks Heroes
|Feb 15
|Jerry Sandsterndusky
|4
|Jews Blame Kids for Child Molestation
|Feb 15
|Sarah Schmutz
|2
|Jew State A Safe Haven For Paedophiles
|Feb 14
|Rabbi Kay
|9
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Aponi Nokmim
|84
|Jews Were Allowed to Flee the Soviet Union
|Feb 14
|Neocon NewsNetwork
|3
