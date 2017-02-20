Trump Fan Gets Magic Moment Onstage W...

Trump Fan Gets Magic Moment Onstage With President

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

A diehard fan of President Trump was invited onstage by his idol at this weekend's rally in Melbourne, Florida. Gene Huber says he got lots of media attention because he was the first in line at 4 a.m. "All the interviews I was doing as he's flying on his airplane, he's seeing me all over the place and one of the main things that caught his attention is I said, 'I love you, President Trump.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries 2 hr Piel 4
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... 2 hr Piel 7
looking for (Apr '15) 2 hr Piel 4
trump news 39 percent 23 hr Piel 3
Trump rally Sun Piel 2
Trump invites his greasy supporters to Mar a Lago? Sun Aponi 2
looks like lot Feb 18 smaller bunch people 1
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,733 • Total comments across all topics: 279,032,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC