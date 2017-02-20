Trump Fan Gets Magic Moment Onstage With President
A diehard fan of President Trump was invited onstage by his idol at this weekend's rally in Melbourne, Florida. Gene Huber says he got lots of media attention because he was the first in line at 4 a.m. "All the interviews I was doing as he's flying on his airplane, he's seeing me all over the place and one of the main things that caught his attention is I said, 'I love you, President Trump.'
