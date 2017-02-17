Trump explains odd rally reference to...

Trump explains odd rally reference to Sweden terror attack Read Story Nichelle Smith , Usa Today

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. Plenty of people around the world were puzzled by President Trump's reference during a Saturday rally in Florida to an incident in Sweden that happened Friday - including the Swedish government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump news 39 percent 1 hr Piel 3
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... 10 hr Mikey 6
Trump rally 11 hr Piel 2
Trump invites his greasy supporters to Mar a Lago? 12 hr Aponi 2
News DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries Sat lux1939 2
looks like lot Sat smaller bunch people 1
Bill Micks Jews Helping Us with Weed Sat Aponi 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC