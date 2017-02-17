Trump: An hour of negotiations saved ...

Trump: An hour of negotiations saved more than $1 billion on Air Force One

President Trump said Saturday that he has reduced the price of two new Air Force One planes by more than $1 billion after spending about an hour on negotiations. Trump previously slammed the cost of the $4.2 billion Boeing program on Twitter as being too high and secured a personal promise from Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to complete the program for under $4 billion.

