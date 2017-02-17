Trump: An hour of negotiations saved more than $1 billion on Air Force One
President Trump said Saturday that he has reduced the price of two new Air Force One planes by more than $1 billion after spending about an hour on negotiations. Trump previously slammed the cost of the $4.2 billion Boeing program on Twitter as being too high and secured a personal promise from Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to complete the program for under $4 billion.
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c...
|2 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|3
|Trump rally
|3 hr
|what idiots
|1
|trump news 39 percent
|3 hr
|lux1939
|2
|DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries
|4 hr
|lux1939
|2
|looks like lot
|6 hr
|smaller bunch people
|1
|Trump invites his greasy supporters to Mar a Lago?
|8 hr
|Trump LIES
|1
|Bill Micks Jews Helping Us with Weed
|14 hr
|Aponi
|2
