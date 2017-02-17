The Yardbirds to keep a-rollin' with new US tour

The Yardbirds ' current incarnation is preparing to launch a new series of U.S. tour dates next month with a March 4 show in Melbourne, Florida. The legendary British Invasion group's itinerary features a total of 14 dates stretching through a July 7 concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and including a run of West Coast performances in late May and early June.

