The Yardbirds to keep a-rollin' with new US tour
The Yardbirds ' current incarnation is preparing to launch a new series of U.S. tour dates next month with a March 4 show in Melbourne, Florida. The legendary British Invasion group's itinerary features a total of 14 dates stretching through a July 7 concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and including a run of West Coast performances in late May and early June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Micks Jews Helping Us with Weed
|16 hr
|Shoah Goa
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|17 hr
|VeteransFor911Truth
|20
|Another One of Bill Micks Heroes
|Feb 15
|Jerry Sandsterndusky
|4
|Jews Blame Kids for Child Molestation
|Feb 15
|Sarah Schmutz
|2
|Jew State A Safe Haven For Paedophiles
|Feb 14
|Rabbi Kay
|9
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Aponi Nokmim
|84
|Jews Were Allowed to Flee the Soviet Union
|Feb 14
|Neocon NewsNetwork
|3
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC