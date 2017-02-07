Supporters organizing Viera demonstra...

Supporters organizing Viera demonstration for fired attorney

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Florida Today

Supporters organizing Viera demonstration for fired attorney Attorney was fired from Public Defender's office earlier this month Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2kJA3Y3 An assistant public defender says he was fired this week after complaining online about what he believes is an overtly political atmosphere at the Brevard County public defender's office. The attorney, Alton Edmond, said the trouble began after he wore a 'black lives matter,' tie to the office, prompting a discussion and a rebuke from Public Defender Blaise Trettis.

Melbourne, FL

