Suitcase deemed safe at West Melbourne Walmart
Suitcase deemed safe at West Melbourne Walmart The owner came back for it Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mC50eB A suitcase left behind at a Wal-Mart in West Melbourne caused a stir for about an hour before its owner retrieved it Tuesday afternoon, police said. West Melbourne police went to the Wal-Mart location at the corner of Palm Bay Road and Hollywood Boulevard about 4:15 p.m. after the suitcase was reported as a suspicious package, police spokesman Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Melbourne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Says Jews Committing False Flags
|3 hr
|Bill Micklejewsky
|8
|Stalins Jews
|3 hr
|Maury Slimerman
|1
|WMMB is the Fake Media
|3 hr
|Elliot Gouldshtein
|26
|Band Practice At Auschwitz (May '16)
|3 hr
|Meir Polansky
|88
|Media List of 9/11 Complacent Traitors
|Feb 24
|Bill Mick Absent
|1
|A Book Solving 911 chapter 4
|Feb 24
|Bill Mick Absent
|2
|Call in and ask Bill Mick About This
|Feb 24
|Judge Hellerstein
|7
Find what you want!
Search Melbourne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC