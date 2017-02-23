SpaceX cargo ship arrives safely at space station
SpaceX cargo ship arrives safely at space station Delivery of supplies and science experiments in Dragon capsule was delayed a day. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lyEz9y SpaceX's Dragon cargo ship docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, a day after a GPS problem prevented the capsule from coming too close.
