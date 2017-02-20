Pres. Donald Trump holds a campaign-s...

Pres. Donald Trump holds a campaign-style rally for supporters in Melbourne, Florida.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

President Donald Trump is facing a humbling prospect: The same Washington buzzsaw that frustrated his 44 predecessors can pose significant hurdles for him as well. In his first month in office, Trump has found the vast government machine can't be reset at a president's whim with the same ease that an executive can manage a business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Melbourne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump news 39 percent 14 hr Piel 3
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... 23 hr Mikey 6
Trump rally 23 hr Piel 2
Trump invites his greasy supporters to Mar a Lago? Sun Aponi 2
News DC Daily: Trump in FL, Pence tempers EU worries Sat lux1939 2
looks like lot Feb 18 smaller bunch people 1
Bill Micks Jews Helping Us with Weed Feb 18 Aponi 2
See all Melbourne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Melbourne Forum Now

Melbourne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Melbourne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Melbourne, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,472 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC